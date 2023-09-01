Defense Minister: Renaming of Sub from Freedom Fighter’s Possible

Photo : YONHAP News

Defense minister Lee Jong-sup says the ministry will consider changing the name of a Navy submarine named after independence activist General Hong Beom-do if deemed necessary.Lee made the remark on Monday during a question-and-answer session of the National Assembly’s Special Committee on Budget and Accounts after being asked by main opposition Democratic Party lawmaker Ki Dong-min to state the ministry’s stance on the matter.The minister said the ministry believes the name change could be considered, citing Prime Minister Han Duck-soo’s earlier admission that such change is necessary.Asked if the ministry inspected their fleet for any other warships with potentially controversial names, Lee said a comprehensive review had not been conducted but warships were looked at and no names were found that could lead to controversy.Appearing at the full session of the special budget committee last Thursday, the prime minister said he believes that a warship that may engage with the nation’s main enemy should not bear the name of a figure who was once a Communist party member and called for considering a change.