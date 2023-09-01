New COVID-19 Cases Continue to Decline

Photo : YONHAP News

New data finds that daily average COVID-19 cases continue to decline.According to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters on Monday, the average number of daily cases for the fifth week of August stood at 36-thousand-290, down slightly from the 36-thousand-700 posted the previous week.The latest figure was estimated based on daily cases reported between August 27 and 31.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said COVID-19 infections have seen a decline for the past four consecutive weeks, and cases are expected to drop further.The death toll, however, was found to have climbed to 31 while the daily average of serious COVID-19 cases slid from 238 to 225 during the fifth week of August.The latest tally comes as COVID-19 was classed as a Level Four infectious disease from last Thursday that was accompanied by a suspension of daily case counting and replaced by a weekly estimation based on reports from some 500 institutions.