Top Office: Current Circumstances Don't Allow Planning S. Korea-China Summit in India

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior presidential official says current circumstances don't allow planning a South Korea-China summit on the sidelines of the Group of 20(G20) Summit that will kick off in India this weekend.The official told reporters on Monday that there is no word on the Chinese president attending the G20 Summit, adding that China has yet to officially inform India on who will be attending the gathering.With the latest statement, the top office has indicated a more negative outlook on a possible summit between President Yoon Suk Yeol and Chinese President Xi Jinping compared to five days ago when it said that bilateral discussions could be held depending on who China sends to New Delhi or the summit could come later on the sidelines of another multilateral gathering.On the possibility of a South Korea-China summit taking place on the sidelines of the 43rd ASEAN Summit and Related Summits which kicked off Monday for a four-day run in Indonesia, the official said China will likely send its prime minister as it has done in the past.The official said it is believed that Yoon will hold dialogue with Chinese officials in one way or another in Jakarta.