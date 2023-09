Photo : YONHAP News

The top office has criticized former President Moon Jae-in of overstepping after he urged the presidential office to take the initiative in halting the military academy’s plan to relocate the bust of independence fighter Hong Beom-do.An official of the top office revealed such a stance to reporters on Monday, saying the controversy over the relocation of the bust is not about the presidential office not intervening.Earlier on Sunday, Moon said in a Facebook post that even if the relocation was a task to be handled at the level of the Korea Military Academy, the controversy has grown significantly and it is right for the top office to step forward and intervene.The controversy emerged amid the defense ministry’s recent consideration to move the busts of Hong from the academy and its headquarters, both in Seoul, citing his past record of collaboration with Soviet communist forces.