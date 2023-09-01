NIS: N. Korea Ordered Agitators in S. Korea to Oppose Water Release

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the National Intelligence Service(NIS) says North Korea is continuously instructing anti-government forces in South Korea and underground organizations to take part in activities opposing Japan’s release of contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant.Ruling People Power Party Rep. Yoo Sang-bum said NIS Director Kim Kyou-hyun made such a statement on Monday during a closed-door meeting of the National Assembly’s Intelligence Committee.Kim was answering a question by main opposition Democratic Party lawmaker Kim Eui-kyeom on why the North has issued a relatively weaker response to Japan’s water release compared to China.Also according to Yoo, the NIS chief said Russia’s defense minister Sergei Shoigu officially proposed during his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in July that North Korea, China and Russia hold combined maritime exercises.South Korea's top intel agency had earlier informed the National Assembly that it believes Shoigu and Kim, during their talks, agreed on a big framework on ways to boost military cooperation