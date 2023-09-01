120,000 Attend Memorial Events, Rallies over Teacher's Death

Photo : KBS News

About 120-thousand people joined ceremonies and rallies across the nation on Monday to memorialize a young teacher who died in an apparent suicide in July and call for measures to better protect their rights.Teachers and supporters gathered in front of the National Assembly in Seoul at 4:30 p.m. on Monday to mark the 49th day since the death of a teacher who appeared to have taken her own life while reportedly suffering from stress from dealing with parental complaints.The organizer of the event said that about 50-thousand people attended the rally in addition to some 70-thousand at similar events across the country to bring the total estimated participation to about 120-thousand.Students in the national colleges of education held candlelight vigils on their campuses nationwide at 7 p.m., calling for measures to stop the deaths of teachers and create a safe environment for education.A memorial ceremony organized by the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education at 3 p.m. was attended by education minister Lee Ju-ho and the superintendents of the education offices of Seoul and Gyeonggi, who conveyed condolences over the teacher’s death.The education ministry had earlier warned of disciplinary action against teachers who took leaves of absence to attend the rallies, but the education minister told parliament on Monday evening that there would be no punishment.