NYT: Kim Jong-un Planning to Visit Russia to Talk Arms Deal with Putin

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will reportedly meet Russian President Vladimir Putin as early as next week to discuss a possible arms deal.Quoting U.S. and allied officials, the New York Times reported on Monday that Kim plans to travel to Russia this month to meet with Putin to discuss the possibility of supplying Russia with more weapons for its war in Ukraine and other military cooperation.Kim is reportedly likely to travel from Pyongyang by armored train to Vladivostok on the east coast of Russia.The report said that the two leaders are expected to meet at Far Eastern Federal University in the city to attend the Eastern Economic Forum scheduled to run from Sunday to next Wednesday, with a visit to Moscow also possible.White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson told KBS that the U.S. has secured intelligence that Kim is expecting to continue arms negotiations through leader-level diplomatic engagement.The Times also pointed to a recent trip to Vladivostok by train and on to Moscow by plane by a 20-member North Korean delegation as evidence that Kim is seriously considering the visit.