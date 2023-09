Photo : YONHAP News

Russian defense minister Sergei Shoigu has reportedly said that Russia is discussing joint military exercises with North Korea.According to the state-owned media agencies TASS and Sputnik on Monday, Shoigu made the remark to reporters in the Russian resort city of Sochi after being asked about the possibility of joint military drills between the two nations.The defense minister answered that they were “of course” being discussed as the two nations are neighbors, adding that countries cannot choose their neighbors and it is better to live in peace and harmony with them.The head of South Korea’s National Intelligence Service told parliament on Monday that Russia proposed trilateral naval exercises involving China and North Korea during Shoigu’s visit to Pyongyang from July 25 to 27, when he met with regime leader Kim Jong-un.