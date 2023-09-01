Confirmation Hearing for Chief Justice Nominee to Start Sept. 19

Photo : YONHAP News

The rival political parties have agreed to hold a confirmation hearing for Supreme Court chief justice nominee Lee Gyun-ryong for two days starting September 19.According to the National Assembly on Tuesday, the camps are set to decide on a list of witnesses and the documents to be submitted by Lee during Thursday's inaugural session of the special hearing committee.The committee is expected to adopt a progress report on the confirmation hearing by September 21 before putting his nomination to a plenary vote either the same day or four days later.The 13-member hearing panel, headed by four-term ruling People Power Party Rep. Kweon Seong-dong, will comprise five representatives from his party, seven from the main opposition Democratic Party and one from the minor Justice Party.Lee's official appointment requires parliamentary consent to replace current Chief Justice Kim Myeong-su, whose six-year term is set to end on September 24.