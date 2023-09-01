Top Office Blasts Political Scheming behind Fake Interview about Yoon

Photo : YONHAP News

The top office has blasted “political maneuvering” behind allegations that Kim Man-bae, a key figure in the Seongnam development scandal, gave a false interview in an attempt to influence last year's presidential election.A high-ranking presidential official said on Tuesday that the scheme to change the principal figure in the development scandal from then-opposition candidate Lee Jae-myung to Yoon Suk Yeol has begun to surface.The staffer said Kim and Shin Hak-lim, a former head of the National Union of Media Workers, attempted to change the outcome of the election by concocting the interview to make it seem like Yoon was behind the scandal.The official called for clarification while emphasizing that while working at the Supreme Prosecutors' Office, Yoon had never met Cho Woo-hyung, a broker involved in the scandal who took out an illegal loan from Busan Savings Bank.Contending that political maneuvering and the production and dissemination of fake news pose a grave threat by distorting public sentiment and invalidating the electoral system, the official called for an end to the vicious cycle.They also held accountable some media outlets that published the contents of the interview for acting as the mouthpiece of the political stratagem.Prosecutors suspect that Shin received bribes from Kim in return for conducting the phone interview in which he alleged that Yoon had colluded in the illegal loan scheme in 2011. The recording of the interview was released three days ahead of the election that put Yoon in office.