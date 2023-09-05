Yoon Embarks for Indonesia, India for ASEAN, G20 Summits

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol embarked on a weeklong trip on Tuesday to attend regional summits of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) and the Group of 20(G20).President Yoon will first visit Jakarta from Tuesday to Friday to attend ASEAN-related summits as part of an official visit to Indonesia.On Wednesday, he will take part in the South Korea-ASEAN summit as well as the ASEAN Plus Three meeting also involving Japan and China, followed by the East Asia Summit on Thursday and talks with President Joko Widodo before departing for New Delhi on Friday.In India, Yoon will attend G20 sessions as well as a banquet hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in addition to one-on-one talks with the leaders of India, Spain, Argentina and Mauritius.During the talks, the president will discuss cooperation in supply chain diversification and ask for support for South Korea’s bid to host the 2030 Expo in Busan.With China indicating that President Xi Jinping is skipping the G20 gathering, a summit with him is therefore most unlikely to materialize.