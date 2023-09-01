Ex-Head of Marine Death Probe to Sit for Grilling over Insubordination

Photo : YONHAP News

Col. Park Jung-hun, the former head of a Marine Corps investigation into a servicemember's death during a search for rain victims in July, appeared for the military prosecution's probe over alleged insubordination and defamation against a superior.Park's legal counsel said on Tuesday that the colonel planned to testify after pledging to cooperate in the investigation during a hearing for a pretrial detention warrant against him that was ultimately rejected.Park previously sat for questioning by the military prosecution last Monday but only submitted a written statement.Stating that military prosecutors have seemingly reversed the burden of proof on the insubordination claim, Park’s legal counsel said he is expected to exercise the right to defend himself by sticking to the truth and giving a consistent testimony.Park is accused of disobeying a ministerial order not to hand over the initial internal probe findings to the police, in which criminal responsibility was assigned to eight people, including Lim Seong-geun, the commander of the Marine Corps' First Division.Park claims he had not received the minister's order prior to the file transfer and that he had been pressured by the ministry to omit suspects, charges and facts about potential crimes in the report.