Mediation Panel Formed to Decide on Contested Aerospace Agency Bill

Photo : YONHAP News

The parliamentary science committee has formed a mediation panel to accelerate a decision on a special law establishing a national aerospace agency to oversee space research and development.The six-member panel, which has 90 days to review the contentious bill, will be headed by main opposition Democratic Party(DP) Rep. Jo Seoung-lae, the party's senior member on the science, ICT, broadcasting and communications standing committee.The panel will convene on September 13 and 19 before reaching a decision on the bill through a comprehensive debate on September 25 and a vote that requires a simple majority to pass.The panel chief pledged to make a final decision before the Chuseok thanksgiving holiday starts in late September, adding that once a decision is reached, the bill will likely be put to a vote in the standing committee by early October at the latest.The bone of contention lies over the status and role of the new agency concerning relations with the existing Korea Aerospace Research Institute and Korea Astronomy and Space Science Institute, as well as improved working conditions for research personnel.