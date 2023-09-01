Restriction on Union Due Tax Credit for Transparency Moving to Oct. 1

Photo : KBS News

The government has moved up its plan to extend a tax credit of up to 30 percent on union dues only to labor groups that publicize their ledgers by three months to October 1 of this year.The labor ministry said on Tuesday that it has reissued advance legislation notices for related revisions to enforcement ordinances under the income tax laws through next Monday, updating the previously issued notice announcing that the revision will take effect on January 1, 2024.The ministry explained that the earlier-than-expected enforcement was implemented in consideration of the importance and urgency of reinforcing transparency in the accounting of labor unions.From October through November, unions and affiliates will be required to post settlements of accounts for the fiscal year 2022 through the ministry's new system in order for their members to receive a tax credit on dues paid between October and December.The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions accused the government of attempting to cause friction between unions, affiliates and members through excessive intervention and control.The Federation of Korean Trade Unions accused the government of violating the ratified International Labor Organization agreement and infringing upon the National Assembly's legislative right with the ordinance revision.