Pres. Yoon Sets off for ASEAN, G20 Summits in Indonesia & India

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: President Yoon Suk Yeol embarked on a diplomatic tour to Indonesia and India on Tuesday to attend regional and global summits. Prior to his departure, the South Korean leader emphasized strengthening cooperation with countries in the Indo-Pacific region, while vowing to do his best to revitalize cooperation among South Korea, China and Japan.Max Lee reports.Report: President Yoon Suk Yeol took off aboard the presidential plane on Tuesday for a seven-day trip to take part in both the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) summit in Indonesia and the Group of 20(G20) Summit in India.For his first stop in Jakarta, the South Korean head of state will meet with the leaders of ASEAN nations, taking part in the ASEAN-Korea summit and the ASEAN Plus Three summit on Wednesday.On Thursday, he will attend the East Asia Summit and hold a meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo the following day.In a written interview with Indonesian daily Kompas, Yoon said he plans to strengthen strategic solidarity and cooperation with ASEAN member nations, while emphasizing the threat posed to the countries by North Korea’s nuclear weapons and missiles and proposing a firm joint response.He also expressed his intention to restore cooperation among South Korea, China and Japan, stressing the importance of the trilateral dynamic in increased cooperation in Southeast Asia and East Asia.Following the ASEAN summit, President Yoon will attend the G20 Summit in New Delhi and raise North Korea issues there as well.During his trip to the two countries, he will hold at least 14 bilateral talks and discuss an expansion of supply chain cooperation with his counterparts.However, as Chinese President Xi Jinping is not expected to take part in the G20 Summit, a Seoul-Beijing summit is not in the cards. Instead, South Korea's top office hinted at the possibility of holding talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang.The latest overseas trip will mark the second consecutive ASEAN and G20 summits attended by the president.Max Lee, KBS World Radio News.