Photo : YONHAP News

The proposal to designate October 2nd as a temporary public holiday passed in a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, effectively paving the way for a six-day break starting with Chuseok.The Ministry of Personnel Management announced that the proposal was submitted and passed in the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.The designation of the temporary holiday will be finalized after receiving approval from President Yoon Suk Yeol, allowing people to rest from the start of the Korean thanksgiving holiday on September 28 to October 3 when National Foundation Day is observed.The decision comes as President Yoon last month announced his plans for the designation in order to promote domestic demand by revitalizing tourism.