FM Park Pledges Effort to Transfer Iranian Funds out of S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister Park Jin vowed to make every effort to transfer Iranian funds worth around six billion U.S. dollars that were previously frozen in South Korea in a phone call with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.During the talks on Monday, Park conveyed Seoul's commitment to facilitating the transfer, emphasizing that the assets belong to the people of Iran and offering assurances that Seoul is working to resolve the issue through close communication with relevant nations.The talks were the first high-level communication between the two countries since August 10, when Tehran announced the commencement of a deal with the U.S. to transfer the assets from South Korea in exchange for the release of detainees between the two sides.The assets were frozen in two South Korean banks under sanctions imposed by the U.S. following its withdrawal from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran's nuclear program by the Donald Trump administration in 2018.Regarding bilateral ties, Park called for expanded cooperation across various domains, including academia, science, sports and culture, as the countries mark the 61st anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic ties.