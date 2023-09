Photo : YONHAP News

The government will increase monthly child care payouts to parents with children aged one or younger starting January 1, 2024.The Cabinet on Tuesday approved relevant revisions to an enforcement ordinance under the child allowance law.The revisions stipulate raising the monthly payouts from 350-thousand to 500-thousand won for families with children aged one, and from 700-thousand to one million won for those under one.A payout of 100-thousand won for families with children aged eight or younger will be made separately.