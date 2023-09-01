Foreign Ministry: Military Cooperation with N. Korea Must Not Take place

Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministry says military cooperation with North Korea adversely impacts the peace and stability of the international community and must not take place.The ministry’s spokesperson Lim Soo-suk revealed such a stance during a press briefing on Tuesday on the possibility of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visiting Russia as early as next week to discuss supplying weapons.Lim said Seoul is keeping a close eye on situations related to the Korean Peninsula, including people-to-people exchanges between Pyongyang and Moscow. He added that Seoul and Washington are closely communicating on movements related to the North.He then reiterated that no member of the UN should violate UN Security Council resolutions sanctioning the North, including resolutions prohibiting illegal arms deals.Lim’s remarks come a day after the New York Times quoted U.S. and allied officials as saying that Kim Jong-un plans to travel to Russia this month to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the possibility of supplying Russia with more weapons for its war in Ukraine and other military cooperation.The report said that the two leaders are expected to meet at Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok to attend the Eastern Economic Forum scheduled to run from Sunday to next Wednesday, with a possible visit to Moscow.