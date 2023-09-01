Rival Camps Divided on 1st Day of Inquiries on Gov't Officials

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival camps took issue with different topics on the first day of inquiries on government officials on Tuesday which focused on political matters.The ruling People Power Party(PPP) called on the government to act on suspicions that Kim Man-bae, a key figure in the Seongnam development scandal, gave a false interview in an attempt to influence last year's presidential election.Addressing justice minister Han Dong-hoon, PPP Rep. Kweon Seong-dong said Kim and Shin Hak-lim, a former head of the National Union of Media Workers, attempted to change the outcome of the election by concocting the interview with just three days left until the presidential election.He said electoral manipulation is a serious crime that denies free democracy.In response, Han said if such maneuvering took place, it would constitute a serious crime, adding that the prosecution will look into the matter thoroughly and hold those involved accountable.Meanwhile, the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) asked Prime Minister Han Duck-soo if the president was involved in applying pressure on an investigation by the Marine Corps into a servicemember's death during a search for rain victims in July.DP Rep. Sul Hoon said there is abundant evidence to show that the president was involved, adding that a probe would show that the president had abused his power. Sul added that there is enough foundation to pursue the president’s impeachment.The prime minister dismissed the allegations that Col. Park Jung-hun, who had headed the Marine Corps investigation, faced external pressure in probing the case.