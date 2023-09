Photo : YONHAP News

The environment ministry on Tuesday recognized 136 additional people as victims of the humidifier disinfectant scandal which had shocked the nation in 2011.The ministry unveiled the decision during a meeting of its committee on granting damage relief to victims.The ministry, for the first time, acknowledged a connection between the toxic humidifier disinfectants and lung cancer as it included one person who died of such cancer among the additional people recognized as victims.Also on Tuesday, the ministry rated the level of damage for 357 people who had been recognized as victims but had yet to be assigned with a level of damage.With the latest decision, the number of people who will be eligible to get relief damage grew to five-thousand-176.