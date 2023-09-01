Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

US Warns N. Korea against Supplying Arms to Russia

Written: 2023-09-06 08:12:24Updated: 2023-09-06 12:50:49

US Warns N. Korea against Supplying Arms to Russia

Photo : YONHAP News

A top White House official has warned North Korea against supplying Russia with arms for its war against Ukraine, saying that Pyongyang would “pay a price” if it sells weapons to Moscow.  

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday in a press briefing that discussions are “actively advancing” between North Korea and Russia regarding Pyongyang’s military support.

Sullivan said that the U.S. will continue to call on North Korea to abide by its public commitments to refrain from supplying weapons to Russia, which will end up taking Ukrainian lives.

The top official warned that North Korea will pay a price in the international community if it decides to transfer arms to Russia. 

Refusing to comment on the North’s intentions for arms deals with Russia, Sullivan said the U.S. will continue to look for opportunities to dissuade the North Koreans from pursuing such a course of action.

Additionally, Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder, in a separate press briefing, pointed out that an arms deal between Pyongyang and Moscow would violate a number of United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Ryder called on North Korea to abstain from selling ammunition and arms to Russia, saying that such arms deal would unnecessarily prolong the conflict.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >