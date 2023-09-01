Yoon Meets Korean Residents in Indonesia Ahead of ASEAN Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol commenced his visit to Indonesia by meeting with a group of Korean residents on Tuesday, marking the beginning of his engagements in the Asian country. During his stay, he will also participate in a series of summits involving the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).The meeting with residents took place at a hotel in Jakarta, where Yoon said that, as South Korea seeks to become a global pivotal state, the government's first responsibility is to look after the needs of overseas nationals.Yoon said that South Korea is increasingly contributing to the international community and playing a more active role in addressing global challenges, adding that this commitment aims to promote freedom, peace, and prosperity not only for the nation but for all mankind.Mentioning the launch of the Overseas Koreans Agency, Yoon promised unwavering support for the next generation of multicultural compatriots so that they can further grow and develop in the local community, while preserving their Korean identity.The president also stressed the significance of the expanded economic cooperation between the two countries, which he noted grew from less than 200 million dollars to 26 billion dollars in the 50 years since they established diplomatic relations.The president then called for Koreans in Indonesia to become a strong bridge connecting the future of the two nations.