Yoon to Attend S. Korea-ASEAN Summit, ASEAN Plus Three Meeting Wednesday

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol is scheduled to attend summits involving the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) in Indonesia on Wednesday.The President will take part in both the South Korea-ASEAN summit in Jakarta and the ASEAN Plus Three meeting, which includes Japan and China.During the Korea-ASEAN Summit on Wednesday morning, President Yoon is expected to call for strengthening strategic solidarity and cooperation between South Korea and the regional bloc in order to ease tensions and build peace and prosperity in the region.The summit will reportedly adopt a joint statement affirming South Korea's commitment to aiding the ASEAN in maintaining freedom, peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.The presidential office said that the ASEAN Plus Three meeting, set for Wednesday afternoon, will focus on ways to enhance cooperation between the ASEAN and the three nations to realize the vision of the East Asian community.Yoon will hold separate bilateral summit talks with the leaders of ASEAN nations before and after the summits, discussing economic cooperation and garnering support for South Korea’s bid to host the 2030 Expo in Busan.He is also scheduled to attend the 'Korea-ASEAN AI Youth Festa' event, which is aimed at strengthening the artificial intelligence (AI) and data capabilities of ASEAN youth.