Kremlin: Putin to Attend Eastern Economic Forum on Sep. 12

Written: 2023-09-06 09:03:56Updated: 2023-09-06 12:05:11

Kremlin: Putin to Attend Eastern Economic Forum on Sep. 12

Photo : YONHAP News

The Kremlin said that Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend a forum next week in Vladivostok. This comes after a U.S. media outlet reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is planning to visit Russia for a possible summit with Putin.

During a telephone briefing with reporters on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Putin will attend the Eastern Economic Forum next Tuesday.

However, he said he could not confirm a possible summit between Putin and Kim, adding that he had nothing to say on the matter. 

The forum is scheduled to run from Sunday to next Wednesday at the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok on the east coast of Russia. 

On Monday, the New York Times reported that Kim may visit Russia to meet with Putin during this period to discuss the possibility of supplying Russia with more weapons for its war in Ukraine and other military cooperation opportunities.

The report also suggested that if Kim and Putin were to meet at the forum, their talks would likely be held next Tuesday.
