Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Women's Employment Rate Hits 60% for First Time

Written: 2023-09-06 09:15:41Updated: 2023-09-06 12:28:06

Women's Employment Rate Hits 60% for First Time

Photo : YONHAP News

The employment rate of economically active women in South Korea hit 60 percent for the first time last year, alongside a sharp increase in the number of men taking parental leave. 

According to data by the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family on Wednesday, the employment rate of women aged 15 to 64 marked 60 percent in 2022, reaching a historic high. 

The employment rate for women aged 30 to 34 stood at 68-point-five percent, a significant increase from 53 percent in 2010 when related data was first compiled. 

In terms of labor force participation, men posted a rate of 73-point-five percent, while women's participation reached 54-point-six percent. Although the gap decreased from 2010, it still remains high at 18-point-nine percentage points.

The number of workers who took parental leave last year was approximately 131-thousand, up 25 percent from 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The number of men who took parental leave surged to 38-thousand, an increase of more than 70 percent compared to 2019.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >