Women's Employment Rate Hits 60% for First Time

Photo : YONHAP News

The employment rate of economically active women in South Korea hit 60 percent for the first time last year, alongside a sharp increase in the number of men taking parental leave.According to data by the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family on Wednesday, the employment rate of women aged 15 to 64 marked 60 percent in 2022, reaching a historic high.The employment rate for women aged 30 to 34 stood at 68-point-five percent, a significant increase from 53 percent in 2010 when related data was first compiled.In terms of labor force participation, men posted a rate of 73-point-five percent, while women's participation reached 54-point-six percent. Although the gap decreased from 2010, it still remains high at 18-point-nine percentage points.The number of workers who took parental leave last year was approximately 131-thousand, up 25 percent from 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.The number of men who took parental leave surged to 38-thousand, an increase of more than 70 percent compared to 2019.