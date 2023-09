Photo : YONHAP News

One of the country’s two largest umbrella unions has announced plans to hold a massive rally of about 100-thousand members in November to protest the labor policies of the Yoon Suk Yeol government.The Federation of Korean Trade Unions (FKTU) said it made the decision during an executive meeting on Tuesday. The rally will take place in the Yeouido area of Seoul on November 11.The FKTU also plans to hold a series of smaller rallies across the nation for the remainder of the year, including rallies to be held by its 16 local headquarters.Also in Tuesday's meeting, the reform committee of the FKTU presented measures to improve the transparency, ethics, and public image of the organization and to enhance its social responsibility.