Tottenham's Son Heung-min Tops Weekly Power Rankings List

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean footballer Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur topped a weekly "Power Rankings" list compiled by a leading British media outlet.The UK-based Daily Mail released the list of the top-ten hottest players in the English Premier League for the fourth week of the season, based on their recent performances.Son claimed the top spot, beating prominent competitors such as his teammate James Maddison and Erling Haaland from Manchester City.The daily noted that although Son failed to score in the first three matches of the season, his hat trick against Burnley served as a timely reminder of his capabilities.Son netted three goals in the away match against Burnley last Saturday, helping his team win 5-2. It was his fourth hat trick in the Premier League.The Korean star's stellar performance earned him the "Man of the Match" title through a fan vote, with an overwhelming support rate of 58-point-four percent. Another local media outlet, Football London, awarded him a perfect score of ten for his outstanding display of skills.