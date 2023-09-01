Prosecutors Raid Locations Linked to Seongnam Development Scandal Figure over Fake News Allegations

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors raided locations linked to Kim Man-bae, a key figure in the Seongnam development scandal, over allegations that he had given a false interview in an attempt to influence last year's presidential election.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office on Wednesday began the search and seizure at Kim's residence and office.The state agency suspects that Kim bribed Shin Hak-lim, a former head of the National Union of Media Workers, to conduct a phone interview with him in which he alleged that President Yoon Suk Yeol, a presidential candidate at the time, had colluded in an illegal loan scheme when he was a prosecutor in 2011.Shin is suspected of having received 165 million won, or around 124-thousand U.S. dollars, from Kim.The recording of the interview was released three days ahead of the election that put Yoon in office.Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung, who had run against Yoon last year, dismissed such allegations and slammed the presidential office for implying that there was an attempt at "political maneuvering."