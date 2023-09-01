Prosecutors Launch Probe into Independent Lawmaker's Attendance at Event Hosted by Pro-N. Korea Group

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors launched an investigation into independent Rep. Youn Mee-hyang regarding her attendance at an event to memorialize Korean victims of the 1923 Kanto Massacre in Japan that was organized by a pro-North Korea group.The Seoul Western District Prosecutors' Office on Wednesday opened the probe, after conservative civic groups filed a complaint against Youn for violating the National Security Law.Last Friday, the former main opposition Democratic Party(DP) lawmaker attended the memorial event hosted by the General Association of Korean Residents in Japan, a group designated by the South Korean government as pro-North Korea. ​Notably, she attended the event despite there being a similar event hosted by the South Korean Embassy in Tokyo and the Overseas Koreans Agency on the same day.In a statement, Youn claimed that the event's organizing committee consists of over 100 groups, including the General Association of Korean Residents in Japan, and that she was not obligated to give a prior notice to Seoul because she had no intention to meet with members of the group.Under the Inter-Korean Exchange and Cooperation Act, South Koreans are required to file a notification with the government before contacting a member of the organization, which the Supreme Court ruled in 1970 as an anti-state group, and violators are subject to a fine.