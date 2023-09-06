White House: N. Korea Will 'Pay a Price' if It Supplies Weapons to Russia

Photo : Associated Press

Anchor: The U.S. has warned North Korea against supplying arms to Russia in its fight against Ukraine, saying that Pyongyang would “pay a price” if it sells weapons to Moscow. This came amid indications that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin may hold talks in Russia this month.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: A key White House official has warned North Korea against supplying Russia with arms for its war against Ukraine.During a news briefing on Tuesday, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said that Pyongyang would “pay a price” if it sells weapons to Moscow.[Sound bite: White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan]"... providing weapons to Russia for use on the battlefield to attack grain silos and the heating infrastructure of major cities as we head into winter to try to conquer territory that belongs to another sovereign nation is not going to reflect well on North Korea and they will pay a price for this in the international community."This comes a day after a U.S. media report said that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un may travel to Russia as soon as next week to meet with President Vladimir Putin to discuss an arms deal.Sullivan said discussions are “actively advancing” between North Korea and Russia regarding Pyongyang’s military support.[Sound bite: White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan]"And we also have information, as we have indicated publicly, that North Korea's leader, Kim Jong-un, has some expectation that those discussions will continue as we go forward, including leader level discussions, perhaps even in-person leader level discussions. Now, I can't get into all the details of what we know, but at the broad parameters, that is what we are seeing."The Kremlin said on Tuesday that President Putin will attend the Eastern Economic Forum in the Russian Far East city of Vladivostok next Tuesday. However, Russia is not confirming a possible Putin and Kim meeting.The White House national security adviser said that the U.S. will continue to dissuade the North Koreans from supplying weapons to Russia that will end up killing Ukrainians.In a separate press briefing the same day, Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder also pointed out that an arms deal between Pyongyang and Moscow would violate a number of UN Security Council resolutions.[Sound bite: Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder]"As I highlighted last week, such a sale would violate multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions and it would prolong the unnecessary suffering of Ukrainian civilians who are impacted by Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine."Analysts say that in exchange for weapons, Pyongyang would probably ask for food and energy shipments, as well as high-tech weapons technologies from Moscow.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.