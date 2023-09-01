Prosecutors Summon DP Chief This Week in Illicit NK Remittance Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors summoned main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung to appear for questioning this week, between Thursday and Saturday, over allegations of third-party bribery in connection to illegal money transfers to North Korea.However, the Suwon District Prosecutors' Office said on Wednesday that Lee had notified the state agency that he would appear for questioning next Tuesday.The agency said it has requested Lee to attend a session this week, as he has already failed to attend twice, and has begun a hunger strike, which could hinder questioning.The prosecution's initial summons for August 30 fell through due to Lee's scheduling issues. He was set to appear on Monday, as requested by the agency, but he said he could only be present for two hours in the morning and would accept further questioning at a later date. Prosecutors rejected that proposal, saying it planned to conduct the entire questioning in one session.Prosecutors have summoned Lee amid allegations that Ssangbangwool Group, a domestic underwear manufacturer, unlawfully remitted eight million U.S. dollars to North Korea on behalf of Gyeonggi Province between January 2019 and January 2020 when Lee was governor.Lee began a hunger strike against the Yoon Suk Yeol administration over its handling of state affairs last Thursday.