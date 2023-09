Photo : YONHAP News

The government and the ruling People Power Party(PPP) have agreed to raise the upper threshold for state compensation regarding deaths from COVID-19 vaccination from the current ten million won to 30 million won.Following a two-way meeting on Wednesday, PPP policy chief Park Dae-chul said the two sides agreed on the need to further reinforce state responsibility over abnormal reactions to vaccination.Eligibility for the compensation will also be expanded from deaths within 42 days of vaccination to within 90 days. Cases where autopsy was not conducted will now be eligible for up to 20 million won.The government has also decided to withdraw appeals in damages cases where courts ruled in favor of families of those who died post-vaccination.