A case of COVID-19 subvariant Pirola, which is thought to be highly immune-evasive, has been reported for the first time in the country.The Central Disease Control Headquarters said on Wednesday that one case of BA.2.86 strain was reported last Thursday.With no record of overseas travel, the patient is presumed to have contracted the virus locally.While the patient has experienced minor symptoms, the virus has yet to be transmitted to any of the patient's cohabitants or coworkers.As of Monday, 32 cases of the Pirola strain were reported globally, including 12 in Denmark, five in Sweden, four in the U.S., three in South Africa, two in Britain and two in France.Meanwhile, average daily cases of COVID-19 during the fifth week of August stood at 36-thousand-290, down three-point-nine percent from the previous week, continuing a three-week streak of on-week decline in the daily average.