Survey: 8 out of 10 Foreigners Satisfied with Life in S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Eight out of ten foreigners staying in South Korea said they were satisfied with their life in the country.According to Statistics Korea on Wednesday, 40-point-eight percent of foreigners surveyed said they were "very satisfied," while 39-point-six percent said they were "somewhat satisfied."Another 17-point-seven percent responded to "average," one-point-seven percent to "little dissatisfied," and zero-point-two percent, "very dissatisfied."Forty-three-point-four percent selected "linguistic problems" as the biggest challenge while living in the country, followed by 28-point-eight percent citing "loneliness," and 27-point-eight percent mentioning "cultural differences, such as in lifestyle and food."Around two out of ten foreigners, or 19-point-seven percent, said they had experienced discrimination at work, stores, restaurants and banks over the past year.As of 2022, there were over one-point-75 million foreigners staying in the country.