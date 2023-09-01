Menu Content

Korean Employees Work 1.6 Days Remotely Per Month, Lowest Among 34 Countries

Written: 2023-09-06 14:12:47Updated: 2023-09-06 15:02:32

Photo : KBS News

South Korean employees work remotely one-point-six days per month, the lowest among 34 countries surveyed.

According to the New York Times on Monday, Stanford University, Mexico Autonomous Institute of Technology and Germany’s Ifo Institute conducted a survey on 42-thousand workers in 34 countries from April to May of this year, showing that Korean office workers averaged the lowest number of days working from home.

Workers in other Asian nations also averaged lower, compared to English-speaking countries like the U.S. and the U.K., which had relatively many working days from home.

The New York Times report cited researchers who analyzed that different housing environments in each country were one of the reasons for the gap.

It further explained that in Asian countries, people often share space with multiple family members in smaller housing, leading to more people returning to the office.

It added that each country’s COVID-19 pandemic response had a significant impact.
