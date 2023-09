Photo : YONHAP News

The Corruption Investigation Office is conducting an investigation on former Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission Jeon Hyun-hee on suspicions over ‘targeted audit’ by the Board of Audit and Inspection.The Supreme Prosecutors Office sent prosecutors and investigators to the Board of Audit and Inspection, as well as the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission on Wednesday morning to seize relevant data.The investigation comes as Jeon and other officials were accused of being non-compliant with working hours by the Board of Audit and Inspection.She denied such allegations, and raised suspicions of a ‘targeted audit’ in December 2022.