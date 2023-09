Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol held a summit with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the sidelines of the South Korea-ASEAN summit held in Jakarta on Wednesday.Yoon said he feels that they’ve become close friends after having met several times on the sidelines of multiple summits, including the NATO Summit as well as G20 and G7 summits.Trudeau said he shares such thoughts, while expressing gratitude to South Korea’s move to send a disaster relief team in July to help the North American nation deal with raging wildfires across the country.He then stressed that Canada is actively working with South Korea in various areas to implement sanctions against North Korea.Ahead of that meeting, Yoon held a summit with Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown and asked for the South Pacific country's cooperation toward South Korea's efforts to host the 2030 World Expo in its southeastern city of Busan.