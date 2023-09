Photo : YONHAP News

The nation's top office says President Yoon Suk Yeol approved a motion designating October 2nd as a temporary public holiday.According to the presidential office, Yoon issued the approval on Tuesday shortly after arriving in Indonesia to attend summits related to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.The approval came hours after the motion was passed in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.The designation will allow people to rest from the start of the Korean thanksgiving holiday Chuseok on September 28 to October 3 when National Foundation Day is observed.