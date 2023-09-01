Pres. Yoon Calls for Immediate Stop to Attempts to Engage in Military Cooperation with N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has stressed the need to immediately stop attempts to engage in military cooperation with North Korea which he said hurt peace in the international community.The top office said Yoon made the remark during the South Korea-ASEAN summit held in Jakarta on Wednesday.The president apparently made the remarks as signs have emerged of the North and Russia seeking to engage in military cooperation.At the summit, Yoon said the North’s nuclear and missile threats are a serious threat to peace on the Korean Peninsula and in the Indo-Pacific as well as a major challenge to the international nonproliferation regime.The president then stressed that no UN member state should fail to implement sanctions on the North as stipulated by the UN Security Council, including sanctions on banning illegal arms deals.Yoon called on ASEAN to support global efforts to achieve the North’s complete denuclearization. In particular, the president urged ASEAN to actively join efforts to block the North from sending workers abroad and from stealing virtual assets which are used to fund the North’s nuclear weapons and missile development program.