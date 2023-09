Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has urged Russia to stop any attempt for military cooperation with North Korea.During a summit with the leaders from the ten-member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN in Jakarta, Indonesia on Wednesday, Yoon issued his stance on growing concerns over a potential North Korea-Russia military cooperation.The Presidential Office quoted Yoon as calling for an immediate suspension of any attempts to engage in military cooperation with North Korea, which he said will hurt peace in the international community.Yoon, however, did not specify Russia in opposing military cooperation with the North.During the ASEAN meeting the South Korean leader also addressed the possibility of an arms deal between Pyongyang and Moscow, saying that any member state to the United Nations must observe UN Security Council resolutions that ban weapons trade with North Korea.