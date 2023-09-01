Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

KCC to Launch Task Force on Stamping out Fake News

Written: 2023-09-06 16:44:23Updated: 2023-09-07 09:27:13

KCC to Launch Task Force on Stamping out Fake News

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Communications Commission(KCC) will launch a task force charged with stamping out fake news. 

The nation's broadcasting watchdog announced on Wednesday that it will thoroughly implement legislative steps to swiftly provide an emergency system to tackle fake news, citing that such news have repeatedly caused damage, including influencing results of major elections. 

The KCC added that it will seek to introduce a “one-strike-out system” in which media outlets will be immediately expelled if they are found to have released even a single malicious, fake report.

Earlier on Monday when he appeared before parliament, KCC chief, Lee Dong-kwan, had stressed the need for such a system as he pledged to eradicate the systematic vicious circle in which fake news is first reported by a certain media outlet then is spread via portals and YouTube before being reported by public broadcasters. 

The envisioned task force will work with related agencies, including the Korea Communications Standards Commission, to review areas in communication that lack measures in tackling fake news. 

The task force will seek to devise rules on addressing fake news for Internet media which currently lies in a blind spot in terms of such regulations.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >