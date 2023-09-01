KCC to Launch Task Force on Stamping out Fake News

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Communications Commission(KCC) will launch a task force charged with stamping out fake news.The nation's broadcasting watchdog announced on Wednesday that it will thoroughly implement legislative steps to swiftly provide an emergency system to tackle fake news, citing that such news have repeatedly caused damage, including influencing results of major elections.The KCC added that it will seek to introduce a “one-strike-out system” in which media outlets will be immediately expelled if they are found to have released even a single malicious, fake report.Earlier on Monday when he appeared before parliament, KCC chief, Lee Dong-kwan, had stressed the need for such a system as he pledged to eradicate the systematic vicious circle in which fake news is first reported by a certain media outlet then is spread via portals and YouTube before being reported by public broadcasters.The envisioned task force will work with related agencies, including the Korea Communications Standards Commission, to review areas in communication that lack measures in tackling fake news.The task force will seek to devise rules on addressing fake news for Internet media which currently lies in a blind spot in terms of such regulations.