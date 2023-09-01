Prosecutors Seek 1-Yr. Prison Sentence for Hamilton Hotel CEO

Photo : KBS News

Prosecutors have sought a one-year prison sentence for the head of Hamilton Hotel who is accused of causing more damage to the deadly Itaewon crowd crush that led to the death of 159 people last October.The Seoul Western District Prosecutors’ Office made the request for the hotel CEO, surnamed Lee, who has been indicted on charges of violating the nation’s laws on roads and construction.Lee is accused of increasing the damage related to the crowd surge by illegally extending the hotel’s structures. Such structures are regarded to have made even narrower the downhill alley that runs along the side of the outer wall of the hotel where the crowd surge occurred.The prosecution also sought an eight-month prison sentence both for the owner of the lounge bar Prost and for the leaseholder of a lounge bar located at the Hamilton Hotel’s annex building. Both figures were also indicted on charges of violating roads and construction laws.A fine of 30 million won was sought for the corporation that runs the hotel and a fine of 20 million won for the corporation that operates Prost.A court is set to issue a ruling for the indicted on November 29.