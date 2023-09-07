Pres. Yoon to Attend EAS on Thursday, Possible Meeting with Chinese Premier

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol is scheduled to attend the East Asia Summit(EAS) and the South Korea-Indonesia Business Roundtable on his third day in Indonesia on Thursday.At the EAS, the president will unveil Seoul’s stance on various security issues that are set to be discussed, including the Russia-Ukraine war, peace in the South China Sea region, the ongoing political crisis in Myanmar and North Korea’s nuclear and missile provocations.The EAS serves as a regional forum comprising 18 members, including the ten members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, South Korea, the U.S., Japan, China, Russia, India, Australia and New Zealand.Additionally on Thursday, President Yoon will attend the South Korea-Indonesia Business Roundtable and stress the need to boost economic cooperation and investment.Meanwhile, a senior presidential official said on Wednesday night that Seoul and Beijing are attempting to coordinate a meeting between President Yoon and Chinese Premier Li Qiang sometime on Thursday, but they added that nothing has been confirmed yet.Yoon met with Li for the first time on Wednesday at the ASEAN Plus Three Summit.Li is the highest-ranking Chinese government official that Yoon has met in some ten months, since his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali last November.