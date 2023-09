Photo : YONHAP News

A Chinese delegation is set to visit North Korea to attend a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the regime’s founding, which falls on Saturday.The North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency said Thursday that the delegation will be led by State Council Vice Premier Liu Guozhong, adding that the Chinese officials will be making the visit at the North’s invitation.The Chinese delegation is likely to attend a military parade that will celebrate the founding anniversary.During the North’s 70th founding anniversary, China sent a delegation led by Li Zhanshu, the chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress at the time.Observers have noted that the rank of China’s visiting delegation this year is lower compared to the guests that attended the 70th anniversary event.