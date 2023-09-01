Pres. Yoon Attends Korea-ASEAN AI Youth Festa

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has expressed his commitment to supporting youth-driven innovation in both South Korea and member nations of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN), emphasizing that innovation knows no boundaries.President Yoon made the pledge on Wednesday in Jakarta at the “Korea-ASEAN AI Youth Festa” event, which is aimed at strengthening the artificial intelligence (AI) and data capabilities of young people in South Korea and ASEAN member states.Yoon announced that, through the Digital Innovation Flagship Project, over the next five years, South Korea and ASEAN will pursue AI development and foster talent by creating schools tasked with boosting digital capabilities in the ten member states.The top office said the “Korea-ASEAN AI Youth Festa” was organized to introduce the Digital Innovation Flagship Project, which South Korea and ASEAN agreed to pursue during their summit on Wednesday.With the support of the South Korea-ASEAN cooperation fund, the project aims to create a shared data ecosystem and develop AI-based innovation services.