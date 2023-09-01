US Regards N. Korea, China, Russia's Efforts to Boost Ties as

Photo : KBS

The White House has reiterated that it regards efforts by North Korea, China and Russia to strengthen their ties as "concerning."During a press briefing on Wednesday, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby reaffirmed the stance, amid reports that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet to negotiate an arms deal next week.When asked how the North’s provision of arms to Russia would affect the war, Kirby said it would depend on whether an arms deal materializes, but so far the U.S. has not seen Pyongyang provide major munitions to the Russian military.However, Kirby did acknowledge that the U.S. has seen the North provide some rockets and artillery ammunition to the Wagner Group a couple of months ago.On whether Washington, Seoul and Tokyo are working to block any arms deals, Kirby said the U.S. is not currently engaged in any active dialogue with its allies on the issue, as there has been no confirmed agreement between Pyongyang and Moscow.When asked what the North could want in return for providing weapons to Russia, Kirby said it is unclear what benefits the regime may be pursuing.Nevertheless, he again urged Pyongyang “not to get involved in military transfers with Russia and not to get themselves involved in a war which continues at Russia's hand to kill innocent Ukrainians.”