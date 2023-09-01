NHK: Russian Gov't Official Says N. Korea, Russia Coordinating Summit

Photo : KBS News

According to NHK, a Russian government official has revealed that Moscow and Pyongyang are in the process of coordinating arrangements for a summit between their leaders in the Russian Far East.The official told the Japanese broadcaster on Wednesday that the two sides are considering holding the summit in the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok, among other venues.Consideration is also being made for North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit a military-related facility in the Russian Far East.This follows earlier reports from the New York Times on Monday, quoting U.S. and allied officials, which said that Kim is planning to travel to Russia this month to meet with Putin to discuss the possibility of supplying Russia with more weapons for its war in Ukraine, along with other areas of military cooperation.The report also said that the two leaders are expected to meet at Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok to attend the Eastern Economic Forum, which is scheduled to run from Sunday to next Wednesday, with a potential visit to Moscow as well.