Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

NHK: Russian Gov't Official Says N. Korea, Russia Coordinating Summit

Written: 2023-09-07 10:09:56Updated: 2023-09-07 12:46:37

NHK: Russian Gov't Official Says N. Korea, Russia Coordinating Summit

Photo : KBS News

According to NHK, a Russian government official has revealed that Moscow and Pyongyang are in the process of coordinating arrangements for a summit between their leaders in the Russian Far East.

The official told the Japanese broadcaster on Wednesday that the two sides are considering holding the summit in the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok, among other venues.

Consideration is also being made for North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit a military-related facility in the Russian Far East. 

This follows earlier reports from the New York Times on Monday, quoting U.S. and allied officials, which said that Kim is planning to travel to Russia this month to meet with Putin to discuss the possibility of supplying Russia with more weapons for its war in Ukraine, along with other areas of military cooperation.

The report also said that the two leaders are expected to meet at Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok to attend the Eastern Economic Forum, which is scheduled to run from Sunday to next Wednesday, with a potential visit to Moscow as well.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >