Rival Camps Clash on 2nd Day of Inquiries on Gov't Officials over Fukushima Water, War-ending Declaration

Photo : YONHAP News

On Wednesday, the second day of the National Assembly's regular inquiries on government officials, rival camps clashed over President Yoon Suk Yeol's foreign policies and Japan's release of contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant.The ruling People Power Party(PPP) alleged that the Moon Jae-in government pressured the retraction of a paper that had concluded that wastewater from the Fukushima plant would not affect seawater.PPP Rep. Sung Il-jong said the Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute had published this report on October 15, 2020, but claimed that the previous government had it scrapped in order to use anti-Japan sentiment for political advantage.Meanwhile, the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) raised concerns about the current government’s foreign policies.DP Rep. Kim Kyung-hyup questioned Prime Minister Han Duck-soo about benefits South Korea had gained from consolidating cooperation among South Korea, the U.S. and Japan, which the government has hailed as a major diplomatic achievement.Han responded that by institutionalizing the three-way cooperation, South Korea has bolstered deterrence, thus enhancing its security.Regarding Kim’s question about whether the government regards those who call for declaring a formal end to the Korean War and for a peace treaty as anti-national forces, Han said he would regard a person who calls for a war-ending declaration as someone who may not prioritize the nation’s safety.