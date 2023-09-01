DP Chief to Appear for Prosecutors' Questioning in Illicit NK Remittance Probe on Saturday

Photo : KBS News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung has agreed to appear for prosecutors' questioning on Saturday over allegations of third-party bribery in connection to illegal money transfers to North Korea.DP spokesperson Park Sung-joon said on Thursday that Lee will attend the questioning following Saturday's parliamentary interpellation session.The spokesperson criticized the state agency for forcing the opposition leader to neglect his duty of attending the National Assembly's regular session in order to respond to their summons, describing it as an "anti-constitutional conduct."The prosecution's initial summons for August 30 fell through due to scheduling issues with Lee. He was then set to appear last Monday, but he informed the prosecution that he could only be present for two hours in the morning and would accept further questioning at a later date. Prosecutors rejected that proposal, saying it planned to conduct the questioning in a single session.On Wednesday, Lee notified the prosecution that he would appear next Tuesday, but the agency requested him to appear between Thursday and Saturday this week.Prosecutors have summoned Lee amid allegations that Ssangbangwool Group, a domestic underwear manufacturer, unlawfully remitted eight million U.S. dollars to North Korea on behalf of Gyeonggi Province between January 2019 and January 2020 when Lee was governor.